After Vir Das’s alleges derogatory language against India, a police complaint

Delhi Police have received a complaint against actor-comedian Vir Das at Tilak Marg Police station for allegedly using derogatory language against the nation in his six-minute long video "I come from two Indias”, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Das, who is currently in the US, uploaded the video on YouTube on Monday, which was an excerpt of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC.

In the short video, which has since then gone viral, Das talks about some major contemporary issues like farmers protest, rape, India’s response to Covid-19, the crackdown on comedians.

In a particular portion of the video highlighted by many Twitter users, Das can be heard saying, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night."

The comedian took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue an apology, stating that his words were not meant to insult the nation.

“The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great,” Das said in his statement.

He added that the video "ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

Das urged netizens to not be fooled by edited excerpts of the video doing their rounds on the internet, and that he takes “pride” in his country and he carries “that pride across the world”.