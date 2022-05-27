Afternoon brief: Ashok Gehlot reacts on Rajasthan minister's 'free me...' tweet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna's 'free me...' tweet, CM said this

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday played down talk of discord in his government after sports minister Ashok Chandna asked to be removed from his 'dishonourable' post. Chandna claimed the CM's principal secretary, Kuldeep Ranka, was interfering in his work and called the officer 'minister of all the departments'. Gehlot told reporters 'he (the minister) is under a lot of pressure'. Read more

CBI officers seized documents linked to Parl panel: Karti Chidambaram on raids

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who is set to be questioned by the CBI for the second straight day in the case over alleged provision of visas to Chinese nationals, has said he has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla. The 50-year-old Lok Sabha member has said that he has drawn the attention - in his letter to Birla - towards the “gross breach of parliamentary privilege by the CBI.” Read more

'Deceit in garb of…': Indian Army tears into Pak for pushing terror in Kashmir

Indian Army has hit out at Pakistan after three infiltrators were gunned near LoC in J&K's Kupwara yesterday. The Indian Army said that exporting terrorism in J&K has been a state policy of Pakistan for last three decades. Three heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan were intercepted and killed by the forces in Kupwara. There has been a surge in infiltration attempts from Pakistan since the last many weeks along the LoC in J&K. Watch more

'He suffered setbacks in personal life but he came back well': Akhtar hails India star's incredible return to T20I team

Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik's maiden India call-up became the biggest talking point of BCCI's squad announcement for the impending five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, it also saw the return of some notable players, who have been rewarded a place in the T20I side again on the back of an impressive season in the IPL 2022. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar hailed one of those India stars for overcoming the setbacks he faced in his personal life and making a return to the the team yet again. Read more

AbRam Khan poses on beach buggy in unseen video shared by mom Gauri Khan on his birthday. Watch

AbRam Khan, the youngest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, turns 9 on Friday, May 27. Gauri Khan shared an unseen video of AbRam on her Instagram account to mark the occasion. AbRam was seen hanging out at the beach in the video. Read more

Eye health tips: The dos and don'ts after your cataract surgery

Cataract is an age-related process and the most common cause of reversible blindness for which operation is the only treatment as no medication or eye drops can cure cataract. Cataract operation is carried out in a sterile and sophistically equipped environment and the actual procedure takes 5 minutes but the preparation makes your hospital stay for 2-3 hours. Read more