Afternoon brief: ‘Big call’ for khap mahapanchayat as wrestlers' protest nears a month, and all the latest news
Wrestlers’ protest nears a month, ‘big call’ by khap mahapanchayat today: Top points
The top wrestlers of the country have been protesting almost for a month now at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi seeking action in the sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Read More
Kyiv's peace formula 'an obvious expression of rationality': Zelensky to G7 leaders
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 leaders in an address on Sunday that Kyiv's plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine is "an obvious expression of rationality". Read More
Anushka Sharma leaves for Cannes 2023, spotted at Mumbai airport in casual white and black look. Watch
The 76th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 16, will see another Indian celebrity in attendance. Actor Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at the prestigious festival this year. Read More
Woman wows netizens with her dance moves to Emraan Hashmi, Sunny Leone’s Piya More. Watch viral video
Watching dance videos has become a popular entertainment source for many, which is why videos of people shaking their legs to famous songs go viral occasionally. Read More
World Meditation Day 2023: 7 easy and effective ways to make meditation a habit
World Meditation Day is an annual observance held on May 21st, dedicated to promoting the practice of meditation and its profound benefits. In today's stressful and fast-paced world, the practice of meditation has garnered significant prominence owing to its multiple mental, emotional, and physical benefits. Read More
Gautam Gambhir's 'sensational' tweet on Rinku Singh breaks the internet after KKR star's stunner falls short vs LSG
Lucknow Super Giants did manage a win, probably their most crucial one this season, as they made the playoffs on Saturday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by one run at the Eden Gardens. Yet, all world cricket could talk about was one man, and one man only - Rinku Singh. Read More