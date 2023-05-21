Anushka Sharma leaves for Cannes 2023, spotted at Mumbai airport in casual white and black look. Watch

The 76th Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 16, will see another Indian celebrity in attendance. Actor Anushka Sharma will be making her debut at the prestigious festival this year. On Sunday, Anushka was spotted at Mumbai airport as she left for Cannes, where she will honour women in cinema along with Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet. She is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes this year. Also read: Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes Film Festival debut later this month, will honour women in cinema with Kate Winslet Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Picsl Viral Bhayani)

For the travel, Anushka wore a white T-shirt and matched it with black pants. She also wore dark sunglasses and a matching cap as she walked inside the airport gate. The actor also showed the thumbs-up sign as she entered the gate. She was joined by her team. Reacting to a video of Anushka shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, fans said they could not wait for the actor to walk the Cannes red carpet. A person wrote, "Can't wait to see her look!!" One fan wrote, "So cute." Another said, “What will she wear at Cannes?!”

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, had announced Anushka's attendance at Cannes earlier this month. The ambassador posted a picture from their meeting and revealed that the actor will be attending Cannes Film Festival 2023. Emmanuel Lenin tweeted a photo, and wrote, "A pleasure meeting Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma! I wished Virat and Team India all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival."

Anushka also happens to be a brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal and will most likely be representing the brand at the film festival. Last year, she shot for the brand's adverts in Paris and shared glimpses from her time there on social media.

The desi representation at the film festival has been strong this year. The Indian attendees thus far included Aishwarya Rai, a Cannes veteran, who has been making back-to-back appearances at the film festival, as well as celebs such as Sara Ali Khan and Mrunal Thakur, both of whom made their Cannes debut this year. Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela, Anurag Kashyap, and Guneet Monga are some of the other Indian celebs to grace the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON