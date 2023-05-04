Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes Film Festival debut later this month, will honour women in cinema with Kate Winslet

Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes Film Festival debut later this month, will honour women in cinema with Kate Winslet

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 04, 2023 09:32 PM IST

Anushka Sharma will attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time later in May. She will be a part of an event to honour women in film with Kate Winslet.

Anushka Sharma is headed to the French Riviera later this month. The actor will be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival where she will take part at an event to honour women in cinema along with Oscar winner Kate Winslet. Anushka's attendance at the festival was confirmed by French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain. who stated that he had met with the actor and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli ahead of her trip. (Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares unseen pics on birthday, tells her 'love you through thick and thin')

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero (2018).

The ambassador wrote on Twitter, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival." He also shared a photograph with the couple. While the ambassador is dressed in a light brown suit, Virat Kohli has worn a brown polo shirt with black pants. Anushka wore a blue shirt with black pants.

Fans of the couple commented on the Twitter post. One fan stated, "Thanks for sharing this newssssss." While another added, "Omghhh sooo exciteddd." Yet another fan called Virat and Anushka, "King and Queen." Virat will likely be busy with the Indian Premier League this month as he is the acting captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore after Faf du Plessis' injury. It is not likely that he will accompany Anushka for the film festival.

The 76th edition of the film festival will take place from May 16 to May 27, 2023. Previously actors like Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone have served on the jury for the prestigious French festival.

Other celebrities from Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari have also attended the festival and walked the red carpet as part of the other fashion or luxury brand deals. The Indian films Kennedy and Agra will be screened this year at Cannes.

Anushka is returning to films this year with the Netflix film Chakda Xpress in which she essays the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her last film was in 2018 with Aanand L Rai's Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She last appeared in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the film Qala (2022).

anushka sharma cannes film festival kate winslet
