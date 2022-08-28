Afternoon brief: Himanta's fresh salvo at Kejriwal over Assam-Delhi spat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Believe me, if BJP…': Himanta's fresh salvo at Kejriwal over Assam-Delhi spat

The Twitter spat between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal continued on Sunday as BJP leader reminded AAP chief of one of his electoral promises. Sarma said that Kejriwal came to power in Delhi by promising to transform the national capital into London but has now started comparing the city with “small towns of Assam and Northeast”. Read more

Navy needs mindset change as theatre has shifted from Karachi to Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission INS Vikrant aircraft carrier into the Indian Navy on September 2 afternoon. With the commissioning, India will showcase its capability and material technology to design and build aircraft carriers after indigenously building three nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Read more

Rahul Dravid joins Indian team ahead of Asia Cup tie vs Pakistan after recovering for Covid, VVS Laxman returns home

Head coach Rahul Dravid has linked up with the Indian team ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on Sunday, the BCCI announced. Dravid, who had tested positive for Covid earlier this week, and did not travel with the Indian team to the UAE, has recovered and will resume his duties as coach, whereas VVS Laxman, who was appointed India's interim coach has flown back home to handle operations at the National Cricket Academy. Read more

Delhi Crime 2 director Tanuj Chopra defends show's graphic depiction of violence: 'We had to show the severity'

The second season of the acclaimed true crime thriller show Delhi Crime is streaming. Critics and audiences have both praised the second season, with many saying it lives up to the standards of the stellar season one, which had earned an International Emmy nomination. However, many viewers have been taken aback by the show’s graphic depiction of violence, a departure from the first season. Read more

Mira Rajput shines bright in yellow tunic and sharara for Kunal Rawal's Mehendi function, it costs ₹65k: All pics

After hosting a star-studded pre-wedding bash in Mumbai, designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. On Friday, they invited the biggest names in the film industry, including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more stars to their Shaadi celebrations. Read more