Afternoon brief: In Shashi Tharoor Cong prez poll manifesto, here's what's the key highlight; and all the latest news

In Congress prez poll manifesto, Tharoor pitches for limiting state chiefs term

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday released his manifesto for the upcoming election for party president, favouring to limit the term of office for state chiefs. Read more

What is immune thrombocytopenic purpura, the rare blood platelet disorder Mandy Moore suffers from

Immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is a manageable blood disorder characterized by low levels of platelets which may cause easy bruising and excessive bleeding. Expert shares signs and causes of the condition. Read more

'Will be difficult for the selectors...': VVS Laxman on India's selection dilemma that could arise before 2023 World Cup

India are playing their second string team in the ODI series against South Africa and yet, that includes star names like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Siraj among others. Read more

How is Google Pixel 7 different from Apple iPhone 14? 5 points

If you are planning to buy any of these premium smartphones, then here we have compared the features of iPhone 14 and Pixel 7 to have an informed opinion. Read more

GodFather box office day 2 collection: Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake crosses ₹69 crore worldwide

GodFather box office: Chiranjeevi film, which released on October 5, earned ₹31 crore gross on Thursday, taking its worldwide collection to ₹69 crore gross in two days. Read more

