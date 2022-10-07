Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / GodFather box office day 2 collection: Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer remake crosses 69 crore worldwide

GodFather box office day 2 collection: Chiranjeevi's Lucifer remake crosses 69 crore worldwide

Published on Oct 07, 2022

GodFather box office: Chiranjeevi film, which released on October 5, earned ₹31 crore gross on Thursday, taking its worldwide collection to ₹69 crore gross in two days.

GodFather box office: Directed by Mohan Raja, the Chiranjeevi film is a political action-drama.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Chiranjeevi’s latest Telugu release GodFather, a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, if off to a good start. The film earned 31 crore gross on day 2. With the film’s two-day worldwide cumulative gross of 69 crore, trade sources said the film will comfortably cross 100 crore-mark at the box office over the weekend. GodFather released on October 5. It had grossed 38 crore worldwide on its first day. Also read: GodFather box office day 1 collection

Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is a political action-drama, which also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film features Nayanthara, Satyadev and Murali Sharma, among others, in key roles. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share that the film has grossed 69 crore in two days. “Terrific day 2 for GodFather. Second day worldwide gross: 31 crore. Total two days worldwide gross: 69 core plus. Going super solid with tremendous WOM (world of mouth) everywhere,” Ramesh tweeted.

At the pre-release event of GodFather, Chiranjeevi spoke about why he wasn’t satisfied with Lucifer and how filmmaker Mohan Raja had to make changes to upgrade the Telugu version. His comment was criticised by Mohanlal’s fans, who questioned if the actor and the film’s makers were not satisfied with the film, then why did they remake it.

“Despite watching it many times, I wasn’t completely satisfied with Lucifer. It is after some changes that Raja brought to the screenplay, I was satisfied and it gave me the confidence to do the film. The film will engage without any dull moments. It will definitely satisfy you all,” Chiranjeevi had said a promotional event for GodFather.

Before GodFather, Chiranjeevi was seen on screen in the Telugu film Acharya, which had failed at the box-office. The movie was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who launched a fight against officials over the misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Acharya was the first time Chiranjeevi and actor-son Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles

