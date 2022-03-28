Home / India News / Afternoon brief: KCR at grand opening of Telangana temple, said to be his dream project and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: KCR at grand opening of Telangana temple, said to be his dream project and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao performs pooja at Yadadri Temple.(ANI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao performs pooja at Yadadri Temple.(ANI)
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 01:00 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Watch: KCR at grand opening of Telangana temple, said to be his dream project

In what has been called as Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream project, the newly reconstructed Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was inaugurated on Monday. Read more  

Bharat Bandh: Banking services affected in Bengal, trains halted in Kolkata

A two-day (March 28 and 29) nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions against the BJP-led central government's economic policies. Read more 

‘Comfortably… and captain of the side’: Ravi Shastri reveals how much money he would have gone for at IPL mega-auction

Cricket fans have always wondered who among the yesteryear players would have made headlines in Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions. Read more  

Academy reacts to Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on Oscars stage as support rises for comedian online

Actor Will Smith lost his cool during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony when presenter Chris Rock cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Read more 

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are Oscars 2022's best-dressed stars, stun in jaw-dropping looks: See pics and videos

The 94th Academy Awards saw some swoon-worthy fashion moments on the red carpet as stars arrived in their best fits for Hollywood's biggest night. Read more  

'Let her fly': What Harnaaz Sandhu said on Hijab row; Video goes viral

Days after Karnataka High Court order, where it upheld state government's ban on Hijab in educational institutions. Watch more 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
top news kcr bharat bandh + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out