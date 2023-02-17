Home / India News / Afternoon brief: NCW chief's 'women not safe in live-in' remark, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: NCW chief's 'women not safe in live-in' remark, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 17, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

‘Women not safe in live-in relationships’, NCW chief says amid Delhi murder case

National Commission for Woman (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said that women are ‘not safe’ in live-in relationships and that ‘families are also responsible for such incidents’. Read more

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns after ‘sting operation’ fiasco

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has decided to resign from his post, reported news agency ANI on Friday. Sharma's resignation was accepted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Read more

Swara Bhasker wore mom's 40-year-old bridal saree for engagement with Fahad, inspires brides to raid their mom's closet

Actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Ahmad got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The couple is all set to tie the knot in a March wedding and announced the good news on social media. Read more

Rocking performance of two men to Pushpa’s Oo Antava is too good to miss. Watch

It has been quite some time since the release of the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. However, if you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware that the buzz around the hit track is yet to go down. Read more

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania review: The least bland bland Marvel movie in a while

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania wastes no time. This is a movie that gives us all of six minutes to ease back into Scott Lang’s (an enjoyable enough Paul Rudd) world and get up to speed on the last few years of his life before throwing him into the Quantum Realm to kick off the MCU’s latest adventure. Read more

How to plan a perfect family vacation

Family vacations are a great way to spend quality time with your family and relax. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

bcci chetan sharma pushpa wedding hollywood + 3 more
