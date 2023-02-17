Rocking performance of two men to Pushpa’s Oo Antava is too good to miss. Watch

It has been quite some time since the release of the song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. However, if you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware that the buzz around the hit track is yet to go down. In fact, people still share videos of singing the song or dancing to its peppy tune. Just like this clip that shows two men energetically grooving to the song that was originally picturised on Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of Nabeel Photographic Moments. The video opens to show two men dressed in traditional attire at a function dancing to the song. It is their synchronised dance performance that has impressed people. Chances are, the video will have the same effect on you too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 3.9 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the post has received more than 19,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Excellent choreography,” wrote an Instagram user. “You rocked it boys,” posted another. “Loved it,” shared a third.