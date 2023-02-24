Afternoon brief: Robots to take over 39% of household chores in 10 years, say experts; all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The UK and Japanese researchers observed that humans are most dependent on AI for unpaid domestic work.(Representational Image (Unsplash))

‘Domestic robots' to take over 39% of household chores in 10 years, say experts

By the end of the next decade, robots will take up at least 39% of the time devoted to household work and taking care of people according to a study published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS…read more.

Delhi HC directs AAP leaders to remove defamatory post against BJP leader, son

The Delhi high court on Friday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey to remove defamatory post made against Bharatiya Janata…read more.

‘We remain invincible’: Ukraine's Zelensky on Russia war anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people, saying "we will defeat everyone". In a video…read more.

Pat Cummins stays back in Sydney, ruled out of third Test vs India, Steve Smith to lead Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins will not play the third Test against India in Indore starting March 1 as he has decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother. Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in…read more.

Selfiee movie review: Akshay Kumar gets up, close and personal with his superstardom in this mass entertainer

Not very long ago we saw Ayushmann Khurrana play a superstar in An Action Hero, where an upcoming youth icon wanting to take a selfie with the actor ends up dead, and his brother lectures the superstar that…read more.

Duo's incredible Kathak performance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil goes viral. Watch

Social media is full of content that keeps us hooked for hours. From music to drawings to tips or hacks, we discover various things as we scroll through our social media feeds. And among all of these, there are also…read more.

