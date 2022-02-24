Afternoon brief: Closure of Ukraine’s airspace makes evacuation of Indians difficult and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Closure of Ukraine’s airspace: Evacuation of Indians to become challenging

India’s immediate priority with regard to Ukraine will be the evacuation of some 20,000 nationals, mostly students, but the task is set to become challenging in view of the closure of Kyiv airport and Ukrainian airspace following the launch of a Russian military operation on Thursday.

'I'm very surprised he is playing in T20Is': Nehra says India have 'so many options' in star player's role for SL series

Team India returns to action later today when the side takes on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played in Lucknow and the Indian squad sees a return of a number of familiar faces including Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Valimai review: Terrific action in Ajith Kumar film supersedes predictable story

In their second consecutive collaboration, filmmaker H. Vinoth and Ajith Kumar – after impressing with Nerkonda Paarvai (Tamil remake of Pink) - go all out to come up with a banger of an action flick that’s fun while it lasts.

The Bat and the Cat: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz steal spotlight with edgy looks at The Batman premiere, all pics

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz stole the spotlight with their edgy looks at the premiere of their film The Batman. While Robert donned a baggy grey suit, Zoe wore a black cut-out gown that paid homage to Batman.

Watch: Putin launches 'full scale war' on Ukraine; Missile strikes in Kyiv; Biden warns

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. In a televised address, Putin said, "I have made the decision of a military operation.” Explosions were reportedly heard soon after in Kyiv and other parts of the country.

