Closure of Ukraine’s airspace: Evacuation of Indians to become challenging

NEW DELHI: India’s immediate priority with regard to Ukraine will be the evacuation of some 20,000 nationals, mostly students, but the task is set to become challenging in view of the closure of Kyiv airport and Ukrainian airspace following the launch of a Russian military operation on Thursday.

The airspace restrictions kicked in shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in support of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine early on Thursday.

A special Air India flight that was to bring back around 250 Indians from Kyiv on Thursday was in the air when Ukrainian airspace was closed. The flight turned around in Iranian airspace, and there was no word on the status of the Air India flights planned for February 25, 26, and 27.

People familiar with developments said India’s focus is on the safety and security of Indian nationals, particularly students.

“We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. The external affairs ministry’s control room in New Delhi is being expanded and made operational round the clock,” one of the people cited above said.

An El Al flight and a LOT Polish Airlines flight left Ukrainian airspace after a notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued early on Thursday declaring the area restricted. Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website the airspace was closed to civilian flights “due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation”.

“The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended,” a notification on the website said.

Eurocontrol, which manages air traffic in Europe, said Ukraine’s airspace was closed to civilian aircraft because of military restrictions. “No ops in Ukraine today...All operators advised. Russian NOTAM issued due to likely military activity. Ukraine NOTAM confirms,” said a post on Eurocontrol’s website.

Safe Airspace, set up to provide safety and conflict zone information for airlines after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, too increased its risk level to “do not fly” on the basis of “extreme tension and developments on Feb 23”.

“Risk of unintended targeting of civilian aircraft, cyber attacks on ATC service, and unforeseen non-normal operating environment for civil aircraft,” Safe Airspace said in an update.

Authorities in New Delhi were closely tracking the developments and the Indian Air Force has been placed on standby for all contingencies, people familiar with the matter said.

Another priority for Indian authorities was ensuring the safety of Indian students, who had been asked to come to Kyiv to take the special flights being operated by Air India or flights by other carriers, the people said. The Indian side had also decided to pull out the families of Indian diplomats and officials in Kyiv.

Addressing a special session of the United Nations Security Council shortly before Russia authorised the military operations in Ukraine, TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, underlined the priority attached by the country to the safety and return of its citizens in Ukraine.

“I underline once again that more than 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are located in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. We are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including Indian students, as required,” he said.

