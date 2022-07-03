Afternoon brief: Villagers nab 2 Lashkar terrorists in J&K, hand them to police, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Villagers nab two Lashkar terrorists in J&K, hand them over to police

Two heavy armed Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were overpowered by villagers and handed to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, the J&K Police said. Read more

'He distracted me': Nadal accused of poor sportsmanship by Sonego after Wimbledon tie, Spaniard apologises - Watch

Rafael Nadal kept his hope for a Calendar Grand Slam alive as he scripted a dominating show against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Saturday- at the Centre Court as he advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight-set win. He had earlier dropped a set each in the his first two matches on return to the All England Club for the first time in three years, but Nadal looked in his supreme best on grass as he took down the 27th seed with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win. Read more

Mira Rajput stuns in printed mini dress, shows off her and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha's strong camera game

Lovebirds Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's European family getaway is still going strong, and the pictures will give you vacation goals. The couple and their two kids - Misha and Zain - first travelled to Switzerland and then Italy to enjoy some time together. Mira even posted her holiday fits on Instagram, giving a peek into her summer closet and nailing beach fashion like a total pro. Read more

Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office day 2 collection: R Madhavan film sees 100% growth, earns ₹1.3 crore

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect seems to be improving its box office performance after a disappointing opening day. On Saturday, the film doubled its daily gross, registering a relatively healthier ₹1.3 crore haul. This has taken its total two-day earnings to around ₹2 crore. However, given the very low opening day, it will need to further improve on Sunday to have any shot at breaking even in the days to come. Read more

Lamborghini delivers second unit of Avendtador Ultimae Roaster in India

Within just two weeks of arriving in India, Lamborghini has delivered another unit of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster in the country, marking the entry of the first Ultimae Roadster here in Arancio Bruciato color theme. Read more