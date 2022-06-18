Agnipath protests: Coaching centre owner detained for Secunderabad arson

The Telangana police on Saturday detained Avula Subba Rao, the owner of a coaching institute in Narasaraopet town of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly instigating the youth to protest against the defence ministry’s new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, in Secunderabad on Friday, in which a 21-year-old Army aspirant, D Rakesh, died and 15 others were injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior Secunderabad police official said that Rao has been handed over to the railway police, which is investigating the case. “We are searching for people in nine other Army exam coaching institutes for their role in the violence at Secunderabad railway station,” the official said.

A police official familiar with the development said the accused was identified as one Avula Subba Rao and he was running the Sai Defence Academy in Narasaraopet town. Rao, who belongs to Turimella village of Kambam block in Prakasam district, was nabbed by the police while he was travelling from Hyderabad to Narsaraopet in the morning.

He is learnt to have created a WhatsApp group called Hakimpet Army Soldiers which comprises hundreds of army job aspirants. It was on this group that he had sent messages to all of them to take part in the agitation at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, a police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police, who seized the mobile phones of the young men who were arrested in Friday’s violence in Secunderabad, found that they had assembled as per a plan proposed by Subba Rao to register their protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Police also found that it was Subba Rao and his colleagues who had arranged food, buttermilk and drinking water for protestors. It could not be ascertained whether Subba Rao too had participated in the vandalism..

On Saturday, train services at Secunderabad railway station, which witnessed arson and violence by aspirants wanting to join the armed forces, limped back to normalcy, a senior official of the South Central Railway said on Saturday. No violence was reported from anywhere in Telangana on Saturday, though at some places Army aspirants held protest marches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Violence and protests marred the station blocking rail services causing inconvenience to passengers for several hours. Train operations originating from the station were cancelled or partially cancelled and they resumed subsequently later in the evening. On Friday, the police had arrested more than 100 protestors accused of involvement in the arson.

Additional Director General of Police (Railways) Sandeep Shandilya said that the situation at the station was peaceful and the police continued to deploy additional forces to thwart any untoward incident.

A senior South Central Railway official said train services resumed from the station at 8 pm on Friday and are currently operating normally. He said security had been stepped up in and around the station and passengers with valid tickets were only allowed to enter the station premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a late night statement on Friday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced ₹25 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of Rakesh and a government job based on qualification to one of his family members.