Agnipath protests: What supportive measures for Agniveers announced so far

Directorate General of Shipping under the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways along with the Indian Navy announced a system for the smooth induction of the Agniveers into the Merchant Navy.
Army aspirants hold placards and banners during a demonstration against the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for the Armed Forces, in Chennai.(ANI)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 06:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

As protests against the Agnipath scheme raged across the country for the fourth day, the central government and BJP-ruled state governments stepped up their efforts to placate the protesters by announcing several supportive measures for aspirants of the armed forces. The union home ministry announced its decision to reserve 10% vacancies for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles. The ministry also announced age relaxation for Agniveers for recruitments in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. 

"“The ministry of home affairs decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs (central armed police forces) and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, completing four years under the Agnipath scheme announced by the government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Union home minister Amit Shah's office said in a tweet.

Hours later, defence minister Rajnath Singh announced a similar quota for Agniveers after holding a meeting with the three military service chiefs, the defence secretary and senior officials of the department of military affairs. Singh approved a proposal to reserve 10% of the job vacancies in the ministry of defence for Agniveers meeting requisite eligibility criteria.

The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (HAL, BEL, BEML, BDL, GRSE, GSL, HSL, MDL, Midhani, AVNL, AWEIL, MIL, YIL, GIL, IOL, TCL).

The government had already announced its decision to increase the upper age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers from 21 years to 23 years for the recruitment cycle of 2022.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said Agniveers who complete four years of service will be considered for appointment as physical education teachers in schools.

"...To provide some crash courses and to provide training to those who want to become physical education teachers. 15 lakh physical education teachers' posts are lying vacant in various states. We're thinking in this direction also," ANI quoted Thakur as saying.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured Agniveers that they will be given preference in police and other allied forces.

"Our 'Agniveers' who are determined to serve Maa Bharati will be an invaluable treasure of the nation and @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

Several state governments like Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka have come out with various supportive measures for the Agniveers who would return to the civil life after their 4-year service in the armed forces.

