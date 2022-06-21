Agnipath scheme ‘illegal’: petition filed in top court

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, alleging that the government has quashed the century-old selection process for the Armed forces which is contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having Parliamentary approval.

“Contrary to the constitutional provisions and without having approval in Parliament and without any Gazette notification, the respondent (Centre) quashed century-old army selection process and imposed impugned Agniveer-22 scheme in the country... and declared to start it from June 24,” advocate Manohar Lal Sharma said in his plea.

He also termed the scheme “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and sought a direction from the Court to quash the June 14 press note issued by the ministry of defence.