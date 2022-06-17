Agnipath scheme: Yogi urges youth not to get ‘misled’. RLD chief has a question

As the protests against the new short-term recruitment scheme in the armed forces turned violent in several states, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the youth to not get “misled” by anyone. In an attempt to address the concerns of those aspiring for a career in the armed forces, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the Agnipath scheme will provide a new dimension to their lives along with a “golden foundation”.

Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said that such recruits, or ‘Agniveers’, will be an invaluable treasure of the nation. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also reiterated his earlier announcement of giving preference to Agniveers for jobs in police and other allied forces.

“Young friends, The 'Agneepath Scheme' will give a golden foundation to the future along with providing new dimensions to your life. Don't get misled. Our 'Agniveers' who are determined to serve Maa Bharati will be an invaluable treasure of the nation and @UPGovt will give preference to Agniveers in police and other services. Jai Hind,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

But the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, not seemingly convinced by his line of argument, asked the BJP leader how many army veterans with decades of experience are being given jobs by the government post service.

“Let alone the failed Agniveers with four years of experience, how many army veterans with decades of experience are being given jobs by the government today!” Chaudhary replied.

The government late on Thursday granted a two-year age relaxation for recruitment of Agniveers through a one-time waiver to assuage concerns as thousands of young men took to the streets against the new scheme.

“Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022. Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

