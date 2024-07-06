Agniveer row: Rahul Gandhi's fresh ‘insurance vs compensation’ attack on Centre

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took a fresh dig at the BJP-led Centre on Friday over the ongoing Agniveer controversy. He pointed out that the family of Agniveer member Ajay Kumar, who died in a landmine explosion in Jammu & Kashmir's Naushera in January, has yet to receive any compensation, saying that “there is a difference between compensation and insurance.” He further accused the Modi government of “discriminating” against the Agniveers who lost their lives for the country by failing to adequately support them Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Taking to X, the Rae Bareli MP wrote, “The family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received any compensation from the government till date. There is a difference between ‘Compensation’ and ‘Insurance’; the payment has been made to the family of the martyr only by the insurance company. The family of martyr Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance that they should have received from the government. The family of every martyr who sacrifices his life for the country should be respected but the Modi government is discriminating against them. Whatever the government says, this is a matter of national security and I will keep raising it. INDIA will never allow the coalition forces to weaken.”

When did the fresh Agniveer controversy start?

On July 3, Rahul Gandhi released a video featuring the father of an Agniveer, who alleged that the family had not received any compensation or assistance from the Centre following his son's death in a landmine explosion in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, in January.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh lied in Parliament about the assistance given to the family of the martyred Agniveer. Martyr Agniveer Ajay’s father has himself told the truth and exposed their lies. The defence minister should apologise to the Parliament, the country, the army and the family of the martyr,” Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

In the video Gandhi shared, Ajay Kumar’s father can be heard saying, “We have got nothing from the Centre but some help from the Punjab government. The defence minister said in Parliament that ₹1 crore is given to the family if an Agniveer dies, but we have received nothing. Rahul Gandhi is raising the issue...this scheme should be scrapped.”

However, hours later, the Indian Army responded to it by rejecting the Congress leader's claims.

“It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, a family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs. Ex-Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately ₹67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 Cr approximately,” the Army said.

Rahul Gandhi, during his address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, criticised the Agnipath Scheme, saying that it originated from the PMO rather than the Indian Army and was conceived by the Prime Minister. He likened it to demonetisation and said that if INDIA bloc assumes power, it will eliminate the Agniveer scheme.