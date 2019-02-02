Agusta accused helped ‘structure’ firms for Zambia’s Banda family: Enforcement Directorate

Gautam Khaitan, an accused in the alleged irregularities in the purchase of AgustaWestland helicopters, had helped to “structure” companies for the Banda family of Zambia and laundered proceeds of defence deals through companies set up by him in Dubai and Singapore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court Saturday.

The agency contended that Khaitan, who was arrested on January 25 on charges of possessing black money and money laundering, had also structured and incorporated the companies of Neenani Banda.

The submissions were made before Special Judge Arvind Kumar after Khaitan was produced at the end of his four-day remand.

“...Khaitan helped to structure the companies for Banda family of Zambia and laundered the defence deal proceeds of crime through the companies structured by him in Dubai and Singapore.

“Gautam Khaitan has also structured and incorporated the companies for junior Banda namely Neenani Banda. These companies have been associated in routing money... The trail of this black money has to be identified,” the remand paper read.

Appearing for the agency, its counsel DP Singh informed the court that Khaitan had set up the companies in a very complicated manner to launder the proceeds of crime. It said the accused had to be confronted with Rajiv Saxena, another accused .

Opposing the remand application, advocate P K Dubey said that the agency is taking the name of the Banda family to sensationalise it in the media. .

The court sent Khaitan to six days in ED’s custody.

