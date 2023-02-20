Ahead of assembly polls, Lingayat leader quits BJP to join Congress

Bengaluru Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party leader HD Thammaiah, a close aide of party’s national general secretary CT Ravi, joined the Congress along with 300 of his supporters on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to party sources, Thammaiah, a prominent Lingayat leader from Chikkamagaluru constituency, was upset over not being considered for a ticket to contest assembly elections.

Soon after his resignation from the BJP, Thammaiah was welcomed into the Congress by Karnataka PCC president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru . Thammaiah, who is also the president of thre Chikkamagaluru Town Municipality, said that he is joining the Congress without any conditions.

“I’m glad that so many of my supporters came along with me. I’m joining Congress without any conditions. Congress party is not new to me. I was in Congress earlier as well. Later, based on people’s opinion, the ticket will be given. This is the first time that Congress is giving tickets based on survey across the state. Based on that, decision will be taken, and I will work accordingly,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thammaiah, who was reportedly looking to contest from the Chikkamagaluru assembly constituency, has worked in the BJP for over 17 years, and served in various capacities. He is reportedly close to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s sons B Y Vijayendra and B Y Raghavendra. On Sunday, he said that he is resigning from his post as the convener of the district unit and giving up his primary member from the BJP.

Welcoming him into the party, Shivakumar said that Chikkamagaluru is one of the districts that is changing the political compass of the state. He also said that many BJP leaders are willing to join the Congress in the coming days.

“More people will join the Congress soon. Many sitting MLAs are in touch with me, but I don’t want to disclose their names and spoil their career. This shows the kind of sentiment there is with elections coming up. BJP national leaders including Amit Shah, who is the Union Home Minister, are going to the level of constituencies to strengthen base. I’m not saying this is wrong. But this shows where their weakness lies,” Shivakumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Those who are joining Congress are not big leaders, but booth level workers and we are a national party because of them. A large number of people will join us in the coming days...With Thammaiah joining Congress, this is an auspicious time for Chikkamagaluru. Elections were held on the issue of Datta Peetha, Bababudangiri and sentiments of people here so far. But now it will be held on the basis of ground reality,” Shivakumar said.

Urging Thammaiah’s supporters and loyalists who joined Congress to strengthen the party, Shivakumar said a message should be sent to the BJP at the centre regarding the changing political climate in the state. “You have all supported Thammaiah and joined Congress. I urge everyone to work towards strengthening the party, not just at the booth level, but work in such a way that a message is sent to the BJP at the Centre. I welcome all of you to Congress wholeheartedly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Thammaiah’s resignation, CT Ravi said, “This is not the first attempt to end BJP. In all the cases, all communities have stood in support of the BJP. Last time, we won by a margin of 26,314 votes. This time, the party workers have resolved to win by a margin of 1 lakh.”

“Those who are ideological will stay with the BJP. Those who calculate personal losses and gains will leave. I would not like to say anything about Thammaiah leaving. All communities including Lingayats support the BJP. They have always supported us and will continue to do so,” the BJP national general secretary added.

Meanwhile, despite the Congress high command’s directive to not project anyone as the CM candidate ahead of the polls, MLA Byrathi Suresh on Saturday called Siddaramaiah as next chief minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the unveiling of the Sangolli Rayanna statue in Yelburga, Suresh said, “Siddaramaiah has done development works for the country. He is a very honest politician, and should become the next chief minister to bring back all development works.”

Suresh’s statement led to an argument with the other members on the stage, who asked him not to speak only about Siddaramaiah, after which the police intervened to bring the situation under control. “Nobody can stop me from praising Siddaramaiah. Few can oppose this, but I will keep praising him,” Suresh added.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are two CM aspirants from the Congress.