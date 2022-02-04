Ahead of Bengal civic polls, tussle between Trinamool and Dhankhar fans debate

Differences between Raj Bhawan and West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress cast its shadow on the campaign for elections to 108 civic bodies in February, even as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha refused to allow a debate on West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar that the TMC members demanded on Friday.

The face-off between the TMC and Dhankhar continued with the latter tweeting a video showing chief minister Mamata Banerjee asking the superintendent of police of East Midnapore district at an administrative meeting on Thursday whether the governor calls him to give instructions on what to do and what not to.

“You work for the state. You don’t have to listen to anyone. If you face any political pressure, come and talk to me directly,” Banerjee told Amarnath K, the SP. The meeting was aired live by almost all television channels.

“What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Medinipur SP by asking, “Did governor call you”-- is serious issue needing focussed reflection @IASassociation @IPS_Association. Unfortunate- A spinal blow by CM to Police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice,” Dhankhar tweeted on Friday, tagging the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) associations.

As the TMC released its list of candidates for the 108 civic bodies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the state government and the ruling party of insulting the governor to divert people’s attention from corruption and misrule.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who released the list, said irrespective of what happened in the Rajya Sabha the state government will move a motion against Dhankhar in the state assembly.

“We are determined to move a motion, condemning the actions of the governor, when the assembly holds its budget session,” Chatterjee said.

The Bengal BJP projected the face-off between Dhankhar and Banerjee as the fallout of the governor’s efforts to establish accountability.

“The governor is the Constitutional head of the state and Mamata Banerjee heads the administration. When a Constitutional head is targeted in this manner, serious questions are raised about the administration. The governor is being targeted because he raised many issues. For example, he questioned the expenditure shown to have been made on medical equipment procured by the state during the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister cannot show the records. Hence, she is attacking the governor,” BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said at Siliguri in north Bengal where he went with BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar to head the civic poll campaign.

Though the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI (M), has been attacking both BJP and TMC on this issue, the Marxists took a stand against Dhankhar on Friday for tagging the IAS and IPS associations in this tweet.

“Is he trying to send a message to the police and the bureaucrats? A governor cannot drag government officers into his duel with the chief minister,” said CPI (M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty.

Bengal BJP’s former vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar, who was recently suspended on charges of violating party discipline, joined the debate.

“A governor should behave like a statesman. His duty is to keep a watch on the administration. He many have many questions but he cannot interfere like this. People don’t want to see someone washing dirty linen on social media every day,” Majumdar told the media.

