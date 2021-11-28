Ahead of elections, Kejriwal reaches out to Punjab’s protesting teachers

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined a protest of contractual teachers in Mohali and promised to fulfil their demand if his party wins next year’s state elections.

At least 13,000 teachers have been protesting across the state demanding regularisation of their jobs. Kejriwal, who arrived in the state on Saturday, said they will resolve the issues faced by the teachers on priority.

“I promise you that when our government comes, we will regularise your jobs. Give your younger brother a chance and if I fail, you can show me the door. We will improve the (standard of) education in Punjab,” he said. Kejriwal said that his government improved the education system in Delhi and addressed the issues of teachers there and would do so in Punjab also if elected in next year’s state elections.

The AAP chief also targeted state education Minister Pargat Singh over his remark that Punjab had the best schools. Kejriwal asked Pargat to come and ask the protesting teachers how good the state schools were. “They will tell their pain and then you will come to know how good the Punjab schools are. If you do not understand the problem and then how will you find a solution for it,” said Kejriwal

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, who accompanied Kejriwal to the protest, said the Punjab government was ignoring the legitimate demands of the teachers.

“Teachers are the builders of the nation. It is unfortunate that they have to sit on protest for their demands. I am the son of a teacher so I understand your pain. The AAP is with you.”

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at Kejriwal, accusing him of making “irresponsible utterances to pursue his vested interests by spreading misinformation about non-implementation of recent pro-people decisions taken by his government.”

In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats in 117-member assembly.

With agency inputs

