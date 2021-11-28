Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ahead of elections, Kejriwal reaches out to Punjab’s protesting teachers
india news

Ahead of elections, Kejriwal reaches out to Punjab’s protesting teachers

At least 13,000 teachers have been protesting across the state demanding regularisation of their jobs
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses at a public meeting, in Mohali on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByShailee Dogra, Mohali:

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday joined a protest of contractual teachers in Mohali and promised to fulfil their demand if his party wins next year’s state elections.

At least 13,000 teachers have been protesting across the state demanding regularisation of their jobs. Kejriwal, who arrived in the state on Saturday, said they will resolve the issues faced by the teachers on priority.

“I promise you that when our government comes, we will regularise your jobs. Give your younger brother a chance and if I fail, you can show me the door. We will improve the (standard of) education in Punjab,” he said. Kejriwal said that his government improved the education system in Delhi and addressed the issues of teachers there and would do so in Punjab also if elected in next year’s state elections.

The AAP chief also targeted state education Minister Pargat Singh over his remark that Punjab had the best schools. Kejriwal asked Pargat to come and ask the protesting teachers how good the state schools were. “They will tell their pain and then you will come to know how good the Punjab schools are. If you do not understand the problem and then how will you find a solution for it,” said Kejriwal

RELATED STORIES

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, who accompanied Kejriwal to the protest, said the Punjab government was ignoring the legitimate demands of the teachers.

“Teachers are the builders of the nation. It is unfortunate that they have to sit on protest for their demands. I am the son of a teacher so I understand your pain. The AAP is with you.”

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi hit out at Kejriwal, accusing him of making “irresponsible utterances to pursue his vested interests by spreading misinformation about non-implementation of recent pro-people decisions taken by his government.”

In the 2017 Punjab assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party, winning 20 seats in 117-member assembly.

With agency inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP