Ahead of expected ruling, Ayodhya district admin imposes section 144, cites safety reasons

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:12 IST

Lucknow: Authorities have imposed Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in Ayodhya in views of the festive season and the verdict expected in the ongoing Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in the Supreme Court by November 17.

“In view of Diwali, other festivals and the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court [related to the title suit in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case), Section 144 has been imposed in Ayodhya. It will be in force till December 10,” said Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha.

“I must add that already there is another order in force since August 31 covering aspects of unlawful and undesirable activities. The order dated 12.10.2019 [Saturday] has been issued to cover a couple of points which were not there in the earlier order,” said Jha in a Tweet.

He said that the order was issued on Saturday considering security and safety of those visiting Ayodhya, which he called the government’s paramount concern.

Officials said that the imposition of section 144 was also necessary due to anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6. They added that by then, the top court is likely to deliver the verdict as well.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the Muslim litigant in the Ayodhya case, welcomed the district administration’s decision to impose Section 144. “ This was necessary to maintain peace and harmony in Ayodhya and to prevent any untoward incident,” said Ansari.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) echoed Ansari in welcoming the district administration’s decision to impose Section 144. “We welcome every step to ensure peace and harmony in Ayodhya,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson for the VHP.

Section 144 is imposed in Ayodhya annually during this time as a precautionary measure.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 00:12 IST