Ahead of handover, Air India pilots seek corrections to deductions in arrears

The pilots said they should have been intimated about reasons rather than simply deducting their money
Air India is likely to be handed over to the Tata Group by the end of this week. (AP)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 08:43 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Air India’s handover to the Tata Group by the end of this week, the airline’s pilots have written to the management seeking corrections to deductions in their arrears paid recently. The pilots sought payment of the pending arrears or else they will initiate legal proceedings.

In a letter dated January 24, the pilots said, “We appreciate that the company is attempting to settle the long overdue arrears; however, we are disappointed in the unprofessional manner the process is being carried out. Multiple deductions and recoveries have been projected in the arrears statement of many of our member pilots. We strongly protest against this illegal act.”

The pilots said they should have been intimated about reasons rather than simply deducting their money. “The data on which the recovery is based has not been disclosed. This proves the ill intent of the management on the eve of handover. This recovery exercise is entirely illegal, and we demand that this anomaly is rectified and the amount due is repaid with immediate effect.”

“Should the issue not be settled in a timely manner, then we would have no option but to seek legal recourse. This would cause an unnecessary burden on the new buyer post-handover,” said the letter, a copy of which HT has seen.

The letter was written after an internal message sent to Air India employees said the closing balance sheet was to be submitted by the end of Monday before it is forwarded to the Tata Sons for review. The message said the airline is aiming the handover to Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, by Thursday.

Talace Pvt Ltd will get 100% equity shares of Air India, Air India Express, and the government’s 50% stake in ground-handling company AISATS.

