Ahead of SC hearing, Sena-NCP-Cong meet Maharashtra Governor with list of MLAs

india

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:24 IST

Just hours ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Maharashtra on Monday, leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with a list of legislators supporting the alliance, leaders familiar with the development said.

“The Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP delegation with their respective leaders have called on the Governor at Raj bhavan to register its claim to form the government in future as the incumbent government is definitely going to fall. State must not get President Rule again,” tweeted Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson.

The three party alliance is looking to make the point that they have the numbers to form a government in Maharashtra, which has plunged into political uncertainty since the election results were declared last month.

In its hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court is likely to take a call on a floor test in Maharashtra.

Also Watch | Sharad Pawar moves NCP MLAs to another hotel as Ajit meets CM Fadnavis

In a move that took many by surprise, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday morning.

The top court had on Sunday ordered the Centre to produce governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s invitation to Fadnavis to form the government and the chief minister’s letter to the governor staking the BJP’s claim to do so.

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress argued in the court that their coalition— Maha Vikas Aghadi—should be invited by the governor to form a government in the state and claimed that they have support of 154 legislators.

Fadvavis’ swearing it took place just hours after NCP boss Sharad Pawar announced that Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray would head the coalition of the three parties.

Sharad Pawar said his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to ally with BJP an act of indiscipline and legislators of the party who switched sides will attract provisions of the anti-defection law. By Saturday evening, Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP legislature party leader.

On Sunday evening, Ajit Pawar took to Twitter and claimed that he is still part of NCP and NCP- BJP alliance” will provide a stable government in Maharashtra.

In his reaction, Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar’s statement was false and aimed at creating confusion.

The BJP with 105 MLAs is the single-largest party in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. The NCP has 54, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44 MLAs. Other parties and independents have a strength of 29. The halfway mark in the assembly is 144.