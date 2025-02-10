Ahead of talks with PM Modi, Macron says India, France share ‘common interest’

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France, President Emmanuel Macron said that the two countries share a “common interest” centred on friendship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.(PTI FILE)

Prime Minister Modi began a two-nation tour on Monday, first heading to France and then to the US. During his three-day visit to France, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks, and address business leaders.

In a video interview with French news network France24 in Paris, President Macron discussed artificial intelligence (AI) and its global impact, India-France relations, and his views on the US.

He also emphasised India's strengths in technology and education, according to a statement.

“India is a training superpower -- one million engineers a year, more than the US and Europe combined,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We have shared interest focused on friendship,” the French president said.

In response to a query, he said, “We want to train our talent so that they can go abroad, but they should also be at home.”

At the start of the interview, Macron greeted the people of India in Hindi, saying, “Bharat ke logon ko mera namaste,” and concluded with “Bahut shukriya” (many thanks).

During a special briefing in Delhi on February 7, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri outlined the broad itinerary of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France.

On Monday, Modi will attend a dinner hosted by Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris, expected to be attended by numerous CEOs from the tech industry along with other distinguished guests for the summit.

Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron on February 11. He will also hold discussions in restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO’s Forum, as shared by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille on Wednesday to pay tribute to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in World War I.

Last year, India and France marked the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, covering defence, security, civil nuclear matters, space, trade, economy, and commerce.

With PTI inputs