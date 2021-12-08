Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases manifesto for women: All you need to know

The party has divided the manifesto into different sections: self-reliance, self-respect, education, empowerment, health and security.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releasing manifesto (Twitter/Congress)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the Congress’ charge in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday released a manifesto for the women of the state. In addition to this women-centric manifesto, the party announced in October that 40 per cent of its candidates for next year’s assembly elections in the northern state will be women.

The Congress has divided the manifesto into six sections: self-respect, self-reliance, education, empowerment, security and health. Here’s what the sections say:

Self-reliance: (1.) For new government posts, 40 per cent reservation for women according to the reservation provisions.

(2.) Businesses employing up to 50 per cent women will get tax exemption and assistance.

(3.) Anganwadi workers will get a minimum honorarium of 10,000 per month.

(4.) Loan at 4 per cent interest rate for aid groups, women to be prioritised for MNREGA.

Education: (1.) Every girl studying in 10+2 to receive a smartphone

(2.) A scooty for every girl enrolled in undergraduate programmes.

(3.) Across the state, 75 skill schools, named after female warriors, to be launched.

Empowerment: (1.) Free travel for women in government-run buses.

(2.) Three gas cylinders free of cost every year.

(3.) ‘Mahila Chaupal’ in all village panchayats.

Security: (1.) Female constables in all police stations, 25 per cent reservation for women in UP Police.

(2.) If no action is taken within 10 days of complaint in crimes such as rape, law will be made for the suspension of the officer.

Health: (1.) Free treatment of up to 10 lakh in government hospitals.

(2.) New health centres to be opened in rural and urban areas.

 

 

