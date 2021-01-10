Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, how states have made preparations: 10 points

The Centre has announced that it is going to launch the Covid-19 vaccination on January 16. Various state governments have announced their plans for the inoculation, which will first be given to health care and frontline workers.

The date for vaccination was decided at a meeting of a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Three rounds of nationwide dry runs have already taken place where health authorities have identified gaps and weak areas.

PM Modi will interact with chief ministers on Monday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation of the states. Here's how different state governments have prepared for the vaccination drive:

Delhi: Health minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that 89 hospitals have been finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first phase. Out of these, 26 are government hospitals and 53 private, Jain said at a press conference. The Delhi health minister also said the vaccine vials are likely to reach the national capital by January 12-13.

The state government is fully geared up to carry out the vaccination drive for Covid-19 in the state. At least 4.62 lakh healthcare professionals have registered on Co-WIN portal, the Bihar health department said. Health authorities said that colour-coded bags will be kept at each vaccination centre for management of biowaste materials that will be generated after vaccination. Vaccines will be transported from store located at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna to regional stores. India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what PM Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities, together numbering around 27 crore, a government statement said.

According to the Health Ministry guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination, the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections will be used to identify the population aged 50 years or more.

The date of January 16 has been chosen because of the festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc.

(With inputs from agencies)