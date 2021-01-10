Covid-19 vaccination: 23 government departments collaborate for smooth drive

All government departments are gearing up for the massive vaccination drive beginning from January 16, which as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said will be the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive. Though Union health ministry will be the guardian ministry of the exercise, at least 23 other departments have been roped in for smooth conduct.

Here is how other departments are involved:

Women and Child Development: The department is providing staff for vaccination. It has also shared data of its ICDS staff for the inclusion in Covid-19 vaccine beneficiary list.

Panchayati Raj: This department has helped in the identification and planning for vaccine sites. It also helped in the registration of health care workers under panchayats.

Rural Development: In engaging self-help groups.

Education: Support in the management of vaccination session site including proving staff if required.

Ayush: Identifying health care workers in this department. This department is also providing vaccinators who are authorised to give injections.

Urban development: Registration of health care workers and other front-line workers working in municipal corporation, municipality, etc.

Corporation staff will also work as vaccine officers.

Sports and Youth: Providing NYKS and NSS cadets for crowd management at vaccine sites.

State police department: Identification and vaccination of beneficiaries from the police department. Support vaccine delivery in hard to reach and left-wing extremist (LWE)areas. The department will also provide security to the vaccine during storage, shipment and at session site. Police personnel will also be there for crowd management.

Revenue, PWD, Public Health Engineering: Identification of land for session sites.

Defence: Support in the registration of Armed forces beneficiaries and supply for vaccine delivery in hard to reach and security-sensitive areas.

Food and civil supplies: Providing cold storage and facilitating biometric authentication at session sites.

Social Welfare, Minority affairs, Tribal Affairs: Session site will be set up in institutions under these departments.

Animal husbandry: Support in provision of dedicated cold storage equipment/facilities for vaccine storage, if required

Railways: Identifying health care workers in railways hospitals. Sessions will be conducted at railway hospitals too. Railways will use Covid-19 vaccine branding on tickets.

Labour and employment: Identification of healthcare workers in ESI hospitals and also facilitating sites at those hospitals.

Information and Technology: Development of Co-WIN, village-level engagement of Common Service Centers for beneficiary registration, monitoring, the printing of beneficiary certification and other services where connectivity and web-based methods are required.

State AIDS Control Society: Counsellors to address vaccine hesitancy, eagerness.

Power department: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply at vaccine storage point and session sites.