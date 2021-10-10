Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ahmedabad civic body announces free edible oil, lucky draw with gifts worth 10,000 to boost Covid-19 vaccination
india news

Ahmedabad civic body announces free edible oil, lucky draw with gifts worth 10,000 to boost Covid-19 vaccination

“We have also announced [a] lucky draw for those who will be vaccinated and additional gifts worth ₹10,000 each will be given to 25 people on winning the lucky draw,” an official said.
As many as 64,191,194 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat. (AP | Representational image)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Ahmedabad civic body has offered a litre of edible oil and participation in a lucky draw for beneficiaries who take the Covid-19 vaccine as part of its efforts to create awareness about the Covid-19 inoculation drive. It also announced additional gifts worth 10,000 for 25 people who would win the lucky draw.

Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, medical officer of the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said that the gifts were announced to create awareness about vaccinations among the poor people and to achieve 100% vaccination.

“We started this initiative to create awareness among slum and poor populations to get vaccinated and achieve 100% vaccination target,” news agency ANI quoted Dr Hemraj as saying. “We have also announced [a] lucky draw for those who will be vaccinated and additional gifts worth 10,000 each will be given to 25 people on winning the lucky draw,” he further said.

Earlier on Friday, the Gujarat state government extended the Covid-19 induced night curfew in eight cities in the state, including Ahmedabad, until November 10. Other cities include Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

RELATED STORIES

On Saturday, Gujarat reported 24 new Covid-19 cases as the state’s total confirmed infections tally reached 826,123, news agency PTI reported citing the state health department. Further the death toll climbed to 10,086 after one person lost his life to the disease on the day. Ahmedabad added five new cases to the state’s daily infection tally in the last 24 hours.

As many as 64,191,194 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state till 7 am on the day, according to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare. This included 43,150,617 first doses and 21,040,577 second doses, the data also showed.

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday tweeted that 950 million (95 crore) doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far. “India completes administration of 95 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses. Marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses,” he tweeted.

Topics
ahmedabad municipal corporation covid-19 coronavirus
