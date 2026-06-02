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AI Gandhi says he was against Partition, no comment on assassin

The AI-powered, life-size 3D avatar of Mahatma Gandhi — now live at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the capital — is fielding questions from visitors and answering in Gandhi’s own voice, based on his documented speeches, writings and recorded views.

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 05:14 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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Ask the Mahatma about Partition and he will tell you he was completely against it. Ask him who killed him and he will say he does not wish to comment. The AI-powered, life-size 3D avatar of Mahatma Gandhi — now live at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in the capital — is fielding questions from visitors and answering in Gandhi’s own voice, based on his documented speeches, writings and recorded views.

The life-size digital avatar, installed in the Anubhuti section of the museum, allows visitors to engage in real-time voice conversations using generative AI and motion-tracking technology.

The museum launched the AI-powered interactive HoloBox installation on May 21, enabling visitors to engage in life-like interactive conversations with what officials described as a “hyper-realistic” 3D avatar of the Father of the Nation. The life-size digital avatar, installed in the Anubhuti section of the museum, allows visitors to engage in real-time voice conversations using generative AI and motion-tracking technology. When a visitor asks a question, the system scans a wide range of websites, archives and digital material to generate an answer, which is then delivered in Gandhi’s voice. The AI model currently supports interaction in two languages, English and Hindi.

The avatar’s responses on two subjects are drawing particular attention. On Partition, Gandhi states: “I was completely opposed to the division of India and Pakistan. But the decision was taken despite my disagreement.”

The overall museum recorded over 640,000 visitors in 2025-26, averaging a daily footfall of 1,400 to 1,500. Exact visitor figures for the Patel HoloBox were not available.

“We are working to bring extensive use of AI at the museum to enhance the experience of visitors. So we started with a life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Patel, then of ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam, and now Gandhi ji. Soon, we will bring a similar avatar of Atal ji,” PMMLS Director Ashwani Lohani said. A gallery dedicated to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a similar AI avatar is expected to be ready by June 30, and visitors will be able to ask questions about his life, tenure and poetry.

Lohani said the museum is engaging with a startup that participated in the recent AI Summit in Delhi on a new initiative that makes exhibits more accesible to visually challenged individuals.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, inaugurated in April 2022 and spread across the historic Teen Murti complex, received over 6.4 lakh visitors in the financial year 2025-26. The museum receives 1,400 to 1,500 visitors a day on average.

From June 1, the museum has also reduced ticket prices for some additional services by up to 30%. The basic entry ticket remains unchanged — 40 for Indian children aged 5-11 on weekdays and 50 on weekends, and 50 for those above 12 on weekdays and 100 on weekends.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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