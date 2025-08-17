AI helps Nagpur police nab hit-and-run suspect after viral video of man carrying wife on bike

A week after the video of a man carrying his wife's body, who was hit by a truck, went viral, Nagpur police have nabbed the suspect. Man carries wife's lifeless body on bike after denied help on Nagpur-Madhya Pradesh highway.(X/@santrameme)

The video surfaced last week showing the man carrying the body of his wife on his bike after he was denied help.

The biker, Amit Yadav, claimed that he was forced to tie his wife's body to the motorcycle as nobody came to his aid after the accident on the Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway on August 9.

However, the cops have now arrested the driver behind the hit-and-run accident with the help of artificial intelligence.

How AI helped crack the case

As per a PTI report, Deolapar Police scanned footage from various CCTV cameras using AI-MARVEL (Maharashtra Advanced Research and Vigilance for Enhanced Law Enforcement), which has been designed to assist the police in investigation.

“We used AI algorithms developed at MARVEL to analyse four hours of footage from three toll nakas. The first algorithm sieved out all the red trucks and the second algorithm did a speed-based calculation of these trucks to identify which truck could be involved. On the basis of the AI alert generated, we arrested the accused yesterday from 700 km away near Kanpur,” Harssh A Poddar told The Indian Express.

"Subsequently, the driver was identified as Satyapal Rajendra (28), a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. The truck was impounded on August 16, and the accused was arrested," police officials told news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)