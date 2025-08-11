Denied help, man ties wife's body on bike after accident in Nagpur

A Madhya Pradesh man was forced to carry his wife’s body on his motorcycle after she was killed in a hit-and-run on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway. Man carries wife's lifeless body on bike after denied help on Nagpur-Madhya Pradesh highway(X/@santrameme)

A heart-wrenching video of the incident surfaced on social media, wherein the woman's body can be seen tied in the back as the man keeps driving.

The 35-year-old man was attempting to take his wife's body home after she was killed by a speeding truck in Maharashtra, news agency PTI reported citing police. The incident took place on August 9 near Lonara in Nagpur.

According to police, Amit Yadav, a resident of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, was travelling with his wife Gyarsi to their village Karanpur when the truck hit their motorcycle. Gyarsi fell onto the road and was run over by the vehicle, which fled the scene.

Police said Yadav pleaded for help from passing motorists, but none stopped to assist. Left with no option, he tied his wife's body to the pillion seat of the bike to transport her home.

A police patrol later intercepted him and took the body to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur for post-mortem examination.

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by police before stopping the two-wheeler, has gone viral on social media. It shows Yadav riding with his wife’s body hanging precariously from the seat.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and initiated an investigation. Authorities said efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver.