AI to drive planning, audits, fraud detection under VB-G RAM G; humans to take final call

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be woven into the new rural employment law to plan village works, audit implementation and detect fraud, according to internal documents seen by HT and officials aware of the matter who stressed that all administrative decisions will continue to rest with human authorities.
The new technology is part of the government’s revamped Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. The underlying law came into force and on July 1, replacing the
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}