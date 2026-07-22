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AI to drive planning, audits, fraud detection under VB-G RAM G; humans to take final call

AI will function as decision-support tool, identifying potential irregularities and analysing trends, rather than automatically approving or rejecting projects.

Updated on: Jul 22, 2026, 06:56:07 IST
By Pallavi Singhal, New Delhi
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Artificial intelligence (AI) will be woven into the new rural employment law to plan village works, audit implementation and detect fraud, according to internal documents seen by HT and officials aware of the matter who stressed that all administrative decisions will continue to rest with human authorities.

Labourers at work at a village in Varanasi. (ANI File)
Labourers at work at a village in Varanasi. (ANI File)

The new technology is part of the government’s revamped Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-G RAM G. The underlying law came into force and on July 1, replacing the

 
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