AIADMK internal feud reaches TN assembly, factions seek speaker’s recognition

The fight between AIADMK factions led by former chief ministers Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) has reached the Tamil Nadu assembly, with both sides urging assembly speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK. The assembly session will start on October 17.

The tussle between the two factions is pending in the Supreme Court after the Madras high court allowed EPS to take over the party headquarters and refused to nullify the general council meeting of the party that appointed him as party’s interim general secretary, in place of the earlier position of coordinator for OPS and co-coordinator for EPS.

AIADMK deputy whip in the assembly, S Ravi, handed over a letter to the speaker on behalf of EPS – the leader of the opposition – informing him that they have elected former electricity minister RB Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of opposition replacing OPS.

A close aide of OPS said they have informed the speaker about the case in the top court. “We have said OPS’s opinion as deputy leader of opposition should also be adhered to,” one of the expelled leaders said wishing not to be named.

According to the present seating arrangements, EPS and OPS are seated next to each other which the former wants to avoid. OPS too has informed the speaker that the SC on September 30 did not allow AIADMK to conduct party elections for the post of general secretary (EPS is currently interim general secretary) until the matter was resolved.

In July, soon after AIADMK expelled OPS and made EPS their interim general secretary both of the leaders had written to the Speaker. EPS informed him of the expulsions while OPS said that he should be kept in the loop too regarding decisions of the AIADMK identifying himself as the party’s coordinator-a post which has been abolished now.

At present, EPS and OPS are running parallel parties. EPS has been recognised as the AIADMK’s leader with the court giving him possession of the party headquarters and the majority of the party on his side. But OPS continues to release statements on AIADMK letterheads, press releases come from a new email identifying as AIADMK and he has been making appointments for all posts.

EPS on Wednesday expelled 12 office bearers and removed them from the basic membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities. He has been removing anyone having a truck with OPS and his faction.

“When the party’s general council has taken a decision that EPS is the unitary leader and we have expelled those who betrayed the party, where is the confusion about who the real AIADMK is?” asked a leader not wishing to be named. “After Thalaivar (MG Ramchandran), Ammma (J Jayalalithaa), it is annan (brother) EPS who governed Tamil Nadu for four years and held the party together. After all the OPS has done, why would he want to sit next to him?”

It remains to be seen what the speaker decides on the issue. Appavu had recently responded to reporters that he cannot change seating based on people’s “likes and dislikes” and that he views the AIADMK MLAs in the House as those who were elected under the two-leaves symbol.

Meanwhile, the other factions trying to reclaim the AIADMK - VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran - wanted everyone to unite just like OPS wishes.

Dhinakaran, founder of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Wednesday led a protest against the DMK-led government. “Those who are really scared of the BJP are not AIADMK but the DMK,” Dhinakaran said, blaming the ruling government for corruption.