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AIADMK MP Demands CBI inquiry into 4 MLAs'' Resignation, switch to TVK

AIADMK MP Demands CBI inquiry into 4 MLAs'' Resignation, switch to TVK

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:40 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, AIADMK MP M Dhanapal on Thursday sought a CBI probe into the resignation of four newly elected MLAs of his party who joined the ruling TVK immediately after quitting as legislators this week.

AIADMK MP Demands CBI inquiry into 4 MLAs'' Resignation, switch to TVK

He also alleged that a large sum of money was exchanged behind the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs.

His appeal comes a day after the AIADMK factions patched up with the rebel camp led by S P Velumani agreeing to accept the leadership of party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and function as a "united and strong force."

The rebel MLAs called on Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence here on May 27 and expressed their support for the AIADMK General Secretary, again.

"The background behind the four MLAs resigning immediately after taking the oath as MLAs should be investigated," the Rajya Sabha MP said on 'X'. Their joining the ruling party came when the TVK lacked a majority on its own in the Assembly, and it was unable to ruin the AIADMK, he alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / India News / AIADMK MP Demands CBI inquiry into 4 MLAs'' Resignation, switch to TVK
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