AIADMK exodus continues as ex-minister quits

A former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister and party spokesperson resigned on Friday, a day after four former ministers, including two MLAs, quit the party, deepening the crisis within the principal opposition outfit in Tamil Nadu. India News

S Vaigai Selvan released a resignation letter addressed to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, holding him responsible for his decision to quit.

In the letter, a copy of which he shared with HT, Selvan criticised Palaniswami’s leadership.

“A true leader, even if they face ruin, will desire that their principles and movement succeed. However, a person who thinks that only they must thrive, even if the movement and party cadres are destroyed, is not a good leader.”

He further alleged: “By planning to form a government in alliance with the DMK, the AIADMK has shifted from its anti-DMK stance to a compromising approach, losing its identity.”

Referring to his own position in the party, Selvan wrote: “Even when I was left isolated (within the party) during the election season, I campaigned for the party. However, I have come to realise that neglect is more agonising than death itself.”

The AIADMK has suffered a series of setbacks since its defeat in the recent Assembly elections, with several leaders joining the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by chief minister C. Joseph Vijay.

In all, six former and current AIADMK legislators have resigned to join the TVK.

Party cadres have also been leaving the AIADMK. At a function held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai on July 2, around 2,500 AIADMK members joined the TVK in the presence of party general secretaries and ministers N. Ananda and Aadhav Arjuna. Four former AIADMK ministers also announced their resignations at the event.

The six former legislators who have joined the TVK are Maragatham Kumaravel, S. Jayakumar, P. Sathyabama, Esakki Subaya, C. Vijayabaskar and M. R. Vijayabhaskar.

The AIADMK led the National Democratic Alliance in the April 23 Assembly elections, contesting 169 seats and winning 47.

The first signs of trouble emerged after 25 AIADMK legislators extended support to the ruling TVK during the floor test in the Assembly on May 13. The legislators later resolved their differences with the Palaniswami-led faction and agreed to continue working under his leadership.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has accused the TVK of “horse-trading”. The ruling TVK government has denied the allegation and, in turn, accused the DMK of attempting to poach its legislators.