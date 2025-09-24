AIFF denies writing to FIFA for approval of Supreme Court-cleared constitution

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday denied writing to the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) for approval of its Supreme Court-cleared constitution. It assured the court that the amended constitution will be adopted at its general body meeting. The AIFF assured the court that the amended constitution will be adopted. (HT PHOTO)

The AIFF clarification came a day after the court expressed concern over a news report, which claimed that AIFF had written a letter to FIFA over its draft constitution.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, who appeared for AIFF, told a bench of justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar that his client denied the report. “Everything, according to the judgment of this court, will happen.”

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who assisted the court as amicus curiae in finalising the constitution, brought the news report to the attention of the bench on Tuesday. Sankaranarayanan on Wednesday cited AIFF’s denial and said he trusts there was no letter written at all.

Kumar clarified that there may have been communication with FIFA on other issues but there was nothing about the court’s judgment.

The AIFF referred to the court’s direction to adopt the constitution within four weeks. It added that the process has been initiated. The AIFF said the draft constitution has been circulated among the general body members.

On September 19, a bench of justices Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi approved the AIFF constitution. It directed the AIFF to call a meeting of the general body within four weeks and adopt the draft constitution with the proposed modifications.

The news report quoted a senior official suggesting that some of the deleted clauses in the draft constitution are in the modified version.

Advocate Rahul Mehra, who moved the Delhi high court to bring AIFF’s constitution in line with the National Sports Code, on Tuesday objected to the practice of national sport federations getting letters from international sport bodies to undermine court judgments.

On September 19, the court called for recognising sporting facilities and opportunities as material resources of the community. It added that their organisers are the institutions of national life. “As places of public resort, sporting institutions and bodies must remain accessible, not just for pursuing sport, but also for its administration.”

The court said the state must endeavour to ensure that sporting facilities and opportunities flourish with institutional efficiency, integrity, professionalism, and expertise. It added that they should be accessible to all without being concentrated in the hands of the “urban economic elite”.

The court rejected suggestions to reduce the proposed strength of 15 eminent players in the general body but tweaked the criteria for deciding their eligibility. “....the freedom of choice to form an association is not in any way compromised by the requirement to incorporate 15 eminent players.”