AIIMS students' body apologises for viral Ramleela skit which 'mocked' Ramayana

The students' association of AIIMS issued an apology after a skit performance by the students of AIIMS went viral on social media platforms for all the wrong reasons, drawing flak. The students' association said the skit performance was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments and the association will ensure that no such activity takes place in future, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Video clip of a Ramleela skit by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which wasn't meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We'll ensure that no such activity takes place in future,” the statement read.

The skit gave a modern spin of the Ramayana where, in a viral clip, Shurpanakha was seen singing 'tu cheez badi hai mast mast' to Lakshman. After Lakshmana cut the modern Shupanaka's nose, she is heard saying, ‘Tu janta nahi mera bhai kaun hai (Do you know who my brother is?)’. The speeches are accompanied by peals of laughter, as evident in the videos that are being circulated on social media. The modern take of the Ramayana was chastised by social media users as they said that in its attempt to become humorous, the students have actually insulted the Hindu religion. Reports said the show was hosted by first-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab and an education app, previously criticised for many questionable moves sponsored the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many snippets from the performance were flagged by social media users as problematic while many pointed out the religious identity of the host of the show. 'Many actors performing must be Hindus,' a social media user wrote, making the point that not only the maker, but the actors of the show were equally responsible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the education app in its vlog.

BJP spokesperson Suresh Nakhua said this is not the first time that Aftab Soyeb has done it. "He is a repeat offender and has mocked Hindu Gods in past in utterly disgusting way. Good that Unacademy removed the video asap. Strong action against Aftab is needed," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An unverified video of Nitin Singhal, said to be one of the actors in the Ramleela, is also doing the rounds where he is seen apologising for the skit. In the video, he said he will not defend the action as everyone associated with the skit are ashamed of their conduct. He said before social media outrage, they were rapped by the seniors of AIIMS. "It is being claimed that AIIMS is anti-Hindu, but it is not like that. Some doctors have complained against us to the authorities. We observe all Hindu festivals. We celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami. Most of the people are Hindus here. We are very ashamed of our conduct," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}