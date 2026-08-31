AIMIM worker stabbed to death by gang near his Hyderabad home

An AIMIM worker was stabbed to death by a gang near his residence in Hyderabad's Vattepally on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at Vattepally. (AFP File)

Mahboob Ali, who was in his mid-50s, was attacked with knives by a group of five people, who were engaged by a relative of the deceased, a police official said based on preliminary investigation, news agency PTI reported.

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Ali suffered severe bleeding injuries, and was shifted to a hospital where he died undergoing treatment.

Officials said the motive of the incident was under investigations and added that police teams were formed to to apprehend the accused who fled the scene after the murder.

MLA offers condolences

AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen visited the residence of slain party worker Mahboob Ali in Vattepally and met his bereaved family members, offering his condolences following the brutal murder.

Expressing shock and grief over the incident, Mubeen said Mahboob Ali was attacked by unidentified assailants wielding deadly weapons. “Deeply saddened and shocked by the brutal murder of Marhoom Mahboob Ali Sahab, AIMIM Worker, who was attacked by unidentified assailants with deadly weapons at Vattepally,” he said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, the MLA visited Falaknuma Police Station and met police officials, urging them to take strict and immediate action against those responsible for the killing and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, the MLA visited Falaknuma Police Station and met police officials, urging them to take strict and immediate action against those responsible for the killing and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice. {{/usCountry}}

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Mubeen also called upon the Telangana government and Hyderabad Police to strengthen patrolling and intensify efforts against anti-social elements. He stressed the need for stringent action against the growing menace of drugs and violent crime to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

“We urge the Government of Telangana and Hyderabad Police to strengthen patrolling, crack down on anti-social elements, and take stringent action against the growing menace of drugs and violent crime, so that the safety and security of every citizen is ensured,” Mubeen said.

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Police said a murder case was registered at Falaknuma Police Station based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son. Further investigation into the case is underway.