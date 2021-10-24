Air Force officer tests positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, UP’s first case this year

Kanpur

An Indian Air Force officer has tested positive for the Zika virus in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, health officials said Sunday, documenting the state’s first case of the viral disease this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Samples of 22 people the infected officer came in contact with have tested negative, an official said, asking not to be named.

Chief medical officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF (warrant) officer showed symptoms of the virus, including fever, over the last few days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district.

His blood samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, on Wednesday, Singh said. The officer’s test returned positive on Saturday, he said.

The health department has isolated the officer’s contacts, he added. “All the 22 samples of his family members, relatives and friends sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have tested negative,” Singh said.

“No new case is a big relief for all of us,” Singh said, adding that the health department is yet to trace the source of the officer’s infection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said.