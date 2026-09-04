‘Safety remains highest priority’: Air India after Delhi-bound flight's pilot tests ‘non-negative’ for drug use

Air India on Friday responded to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report into the Phuket-Delhi flight that lost 300 feet of altitude last month.

Air India releases statement on AAIB report on pilot's test after turbulence on Phuket-Delhi flight. (HT_PRINT)

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The AAIB report found that the pilot-in-command tested “non-negative” for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test. It called the finding a “serious concern” and recommended that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) take appropriate action. After the pilot’s preliminary drug test returned “non-negative”, a subsequent test showed marijuana in his system, HT earlier reported.

The airline now says it has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots to further strengthen safety measures. Air India said it continues to fully cooperate with the probe and has provided access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records.

What Air India said

“We acknowledge the release of the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and continue to extend our full cooperation to the investigation, including providing access to all relevant operational, maintenance and technical records. Safety remains Air India's highest priority,” an Air India spokesperson said.

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The airline said its pilots undergo rigorous training, regular proficiency checks, medical examinations and other regulatory assessments in line with national and international requirements.

“Following the incident, Air India has started voluntary testing of 100% of its pilots as a further step to reinforce its safety-first approach,” the spokesperson said.

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What happened in the Phuket-Delhi flight

The aircraft lost 300 feet of altitude during cruise on August 4 while operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, HT reported earlier. 24 people received medical assistance after the aircraft landed in Delhi. Four of them sustained serious injuries.

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The aircraft was an Airbus A320-251N, registered as VTEXO, with 145 people on board, including two pilots and six cabin crew members.

The incident was initially reported as turbulence. After examining the available evidence and the injuries, the AAIB classified it as an accident. HT has accessed the report.

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The post-flight Centralised Fault Display System (CFDS) log showed at least nine warning messages within a minute at 9:32 am IST. The aircraft crossed the Odisha coast after flying over the Bay of Bengal.

The warnings included low pressure in the Green, Blue and Yellow hydraulic systems, along with an autopilot disconnect and an elevator flight-control fault.

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Two emergency-exit door sensor warnings were recorded at 9:33 am and 9:35 am. An engine anti-ice fault was recorded at 10:16 am, followed by another autopilot disconnect at 10:52 am.

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A report from the aircraft manufacturer indicated that the loss of altitude was linked to hydraulic pressure issues in the Green, Blue and Yellow systems. This resulted in a temporary loss of elevator and aileron control for about four seconds.

Sources close to the investigation told HT that the pilot slept for around 30 to 35 minutes during the flight. The AAIB said its detailed investigation is still underway. It is examining data and records collected from various stakeholders.

The investigation team interviewed both flight crew members, as well as members of the cabin crew, including the cabin supervisor.

The final report will be published later, once the detailed investigation is completed.