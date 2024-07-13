Air India assures ‘appropriate action’ after crew accommodated in ragged rooms

New Delhi: Air India on Thursday came under the radar after a social media post alleging their poor crew management went viral. (Representative Photo)

The post that included pictures where the airline allegedly made its crew stay on the layover stated, “Again. Again. Yet Again!!! @airindia if you want to be a world class airline, you do not treat your fatig78k,lued crew on a scheduled layover flight this way. You simply DO NOT.”

“Hunting/wrestling for hotel rooms for four hours after a flight- and this is what is ‘offered’! No bedsheets, towels, basics??? ‘Imagine we stayed in Taj and Marriott,’ someone who saw better days quipped,” Manisha Singhal, a resident of Mumbai, wrote.

“...And a sleep deprived, shabbily treated cabin crew will hold that grudge - forever. Maybe the fatigue will show in experience your fliers will have!

Reacting to the social media posts, an airline spokesperson said, “At Air India, the well-being of our staff is important to us and we offer comfortable stays in globally known hotels for their layovers. This is a lapse and we will take appropriate action.”

It is learnt that the Air India crew have also been raising the issue of accommodation in layovers with the management.

An airline official requesting anonymity said it is rampant in the domestic sector. “Internationally too similar situations have been faced while flying to San Francisco when sometimes the crew has even waited for a couple of hours to get rooms.”

The incident mentioned in the post is when two of the women cabin crew were not accommodated in the hotel as it was full. “Not only on this day, they put up crew at CTE (Air India’s training institute in Hyderabad) instead of hotels sometimes,” a second official said.

“Such incidents have started bothering the crew and dampening their morale,” he concluded.