Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Air India comes back to Tata Group; ‘Totally delighted,’ says chairman
india news

Air India comes back to Tata Group; ‘Totally delighted,’ says chairman

 N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons said, "We are totally delighted that this process is complete. We are very happy to have Air India back in the Tata fold. We look forward to working with everyone."
Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekharan said Tata Group is very happy with the handover and is looking forward to work with everyone. 
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Air India on Thursday came back to the Tata Group as the historic divestment process was finally completed with all formalities concluding successfully. Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekharan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the officials started the final handover procedure at the Air India office in New Delhi. 

“Formalities have been completed. Air India disinvestment transaction is closed. 2,700 crore has been received by the government. The shares have been transferred to Talace, the new owner. Consideration amount has been received. The debt of 1,53,00 crore has been accepted by the new owner. The new board is currently conducting the meeting,” Tuhin Kanta Pande, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management said.

Tata Sons chairman meets PM Modi; Air India handed over to Tata Group

RELATED STORIES

"Today's disinvestment of Air India is a truly defining movement that will usher in a brighter future for the employees, will help the airlines to expand its wings and soar to greater heights, is a shot in the arm for domestic airlines and will add muscle to the Indian aviation sector," civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the disinvestment process has been completed in a time-bound manner. “It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner. This proves the govt’s ability, and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future,” the minister tweeted wishing the best to the new team taking the rein of Air India. 

(With inputs from Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP