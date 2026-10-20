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Air India Express flight suffers bird strike, lands safely at Bengaluru airport

The aircraft landed safely at Bengaluru airport, and technical teams began inspecting it for possible damage following the bird strike.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 13:41:57 IST
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An Air India Express flight bound for Bengaluru suffered a bird strike but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, with all 148 passengers and crew members remaining unharmed.

The Air India Express flight was operating from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru when it suffered a bird strike on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Representational)
The Air India Express flight was operating from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru when it suffered a bird strike on Tuesday. (REUTERS/Representational)

Flight IX2065, going from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, completed its journey and was moved to a parking stand after landing. Ground engineers and technical teams subsequently began inspecting the aircraft to assess any potential damage to its structure or engines as part of standard safety procedures. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Also read: Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai suffers 'bird strike', delayed by over 14 hours

In a separate incident on October 14, Air India flight AI-2030, operating from Frankfurt to Delhi, departed from Jaipur International Airport for its onward destination on Wednesday afternoon after security agencies conducted a comprehensive sanitisation sweep and cleared the aircraft following a hijack scare, officials said. The aircraft was cleared for takeoff after the Aerodrome Committee evaluated the situation and concluded that the threat alert was resolved. The international flight had made an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport at approximately 09:35 IST after transmitting 'Squawk 7500'—the internationally designated transponder distress code indicating unlawful interference or a suspected hijacking.

Also read: Air India flight from Delhi carrying 164 passengers suffers bird hit in Patna

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority," the airline spokesperson had said.

 
air india expresskempegowda international airportindigo airlines
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