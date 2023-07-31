Air India Express Trichy-Sharjah flight with 154 passengers makes precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight with 154 passengers from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah made a precautionary landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, news agency PTI reported.

An Air India Express flight. (PTI/ Representative Image)

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45am.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

"Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31 July 2023, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. The airline clarifies that this was not an emergency landing. We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel,” the Air India Express spokesperson said.

