Air India flew over restricted airspace in Middle East? Airline clarifies
Air India on Thursday rejected what it described as claims circulating on social media that it flew aircraft over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region.
Gulf airspaces have been largely close since the US-Israel strikes on Iran last Saturday and latter's retaliation that has led to a full-scale military conflict between both the sides and also involved their allies.
In a post on X, Air India said it does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.
"Fake News Alert – “Air India flew over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region.” - the Air India X post opened with.
These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols, Air India said, while mentioning “actual information” that it “does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.”
“Flight routes are planned using real‑time intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring to ensure every journey remains safe, compliant, and reliable,” Air India said.
These operational decisions underline Air India’s firm commitment to prioritising the safety and security of passengers and crew above everything else, it added.
Meanwhile, Air India on Wednesday said it plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah to Delhi and Mumbai from March 5.
The national carrier in a post on X also said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East.
"While most of our operations to the Middle East will remain suspended till 2359 hours IST of March 5 after careful assessment of the current situation, Air India plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah from 5 March," the airline said.
As part of this, Air India will operate two flights to Mumbai and one to Delhi from Jeddah, it said.