Air India flew over restricted airspace in Middle East? Airline clarifies

Air India on Thursday rejected what it described as claims circulating on social media that it flew aircraft over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region. Air India said the claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect their actual flight operations or safety protocols (X/@AirIndia_News)

Gulf airspaces have been largely close since the US-Israel strikes on Iran last Saturday and latter's retaliation that has led to a full-scale military conflict between both the sides and also involved their allies.

In a post on X, Air India said it does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.

"Fake News Alert – “Air India flew over restricted airspace in the Middle East despite tensions in the region.” - the Air India X post opened with.

These claims circulating on social media are incorrect and do not reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols, Air India said, while mentioning “actual information” that it “does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.”