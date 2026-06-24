Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan airspace near Amritsar, probe on

An Air India flight from Delhi to Punjab's Amritsar briefly entered Pakistani airspace while carrying out a go-around manoeuvre at Amritsar airport on June 22, the airline said.

Air India said that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.(Reuters/File)

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In a statement, Air India said the crew operating flight AI479 had "marginally infringed" into Pakistan airspace during the manoeuvre.

"The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport," the airline said.

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Air India added that the incident has been reported to the relevant regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.

"The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remain top priority," the airline said.

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{{^usCountry}} Air India did not disclose further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air India did not disclose further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha LM Tripathi ...Read More Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling. Read Less

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